For many people, the “sides” (side dishes) are the best part of the Thanksgiving Day feast. The stuffing is a given. you either have your favorite family recipe, or you buy the “box,” no matter, it will be good. Gravy is another whole article, you either have your way of doing it, or you seek help from the packaged variety; or better still you put in an order from Hart’s Turkey Farm in Meredith.
But the sides, that can be very personal. Probably everyone includes mashed potatoes, some form of sweet potato, a green vegetable (to make us think we are eating healthy), and of course cranberries in some form. Here’s a favorite potato recipe, my son “CH” found it and sent it to me years ago, and we have been enjoying it ever since.
Smashed Potatoes
12 to 14 baby red or yellow potatoes about 1 ½ oz. each
2 ¾ teaspoons Kosher salt
1 / 2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
Put the potatoes in a large sauce pan, in one layer if possible. Cover with at least an inch of water and add 2 tsp. of Kosher salt.
Bring to a boil over high heat, reduce to a simmer, and cook until the potatoes are well done, insert a knife to see if they are tender. Do not overcook, they should be done in 30-35 minutes.
While the potatoes are cooking, set up a double layer of dishtowels on your countertop.
As the potatoes finish cooking, remove them individually and let them drain and sit for just a minute or two on the dishtowels.
Fold another dish towel into quarters, and using it as a cover, gently press down on one potato with the palm of the hand to flatten it to a thickness of about ½ inch. Repeat with the rest of the potatoes, if they break apart you can still use the pieces.
Cover a large baking sheet with foil; put a sheet of parchment paper over the foil. Transfer the flattened potatoes carefully to the baking sheet (a spatula is a help here) and let them cool completely to room temperature. (You can do this much up to 8 hours ahead and store them in the fridge, covered with plastic wrap).
Remove the potatoes from the fridge, if prepared ahead. Heat oven to 450 degrees. Sprinkle the potatoes with ¾ tsp. remaining Kosher salt, and pour olive oil over them. Lift the potatoes gently to make sure some of the oil goes underneath them and they are well coated on each side. Roast the potatoes until they are crispy and deep brown around the edges. Turn the potatoes after 15 to 20 minutes gently with a spatula or tongs. Serve hot. Sprinkle with chopped chives or parsley if you wish. Bon Appetit!
To get some green in the color scheme of the Thanksgiving table, This recipe for brussels sprouts will win over even non-sprout lovers.
Pan-Fried Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Cranberries
3 slices thick bacon, cooked in a large skillet until crispy, and drained on paper towels.
12 ounces brussels sprouts, washed, trimmed and cut in half length wise.
Place the sprouts cut side down in the bacon grease, and cook until bottoms are slightly brown.
Add ¼ cup dried cranberries and 2 Tablespoons water., Cover and cook until Sprouts are tender. (about 2 or 3 minutes).
Remove cover and add ¼ cup chopped walnuts.
This makes about 4 servings.
This recipe was given to me by my longtime friend, Liz L. who assisted me with my cookbooks.
Another favorite that lends some color to the table is steamed green beans, topped with toasted almonds.
Wishing all of you a very happy Thanksgiving, with this last tip. If using a frozen bird, allow ample time for the bird to thaw, and don't forget to remove the little bag with the heart and the liver! Years ago, I attended a bride’s first Thanksgiving and this actually happened. We can laugh now, but it was embarrassing at the time!
Barbara Lauterbach is a member of International Association of Culinary Professionals and a Certified Culinary Professional with extensive background in teaching, lecturing, demonstration and product promotion. She is the author of four cookbooks, and has been published in Cooking Light, Yankee, Fine Cooking and the Boston Globe. She lives in Meredith.
