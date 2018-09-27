I recently returned from a visit to Cortona, Italy. Cortona is in the province of Arezzo, in the heart of the region of Tuscany. You may be familiar with Frances Mayes’ iconic book “Under the Tuscan Sun”, written about her acquiring a house in Cortona,; “fixing it up”, which I have heard from friends who live there now, is a never ending process and a huge learning experience! But that is another story. I want to give you some of the culinary highlights of my trip, which was an Alumnae group from my college. I have been to Cortona several times before, and it never fails to delight!
We stayed at the Villa Marsili, a small hotel that had been converted from a private residence, and was in walking distance from the center of town, the Piazza Republica. In the Piazza, there are several good restaurants. The Villa served excellent meals as well. The breakfasts were “eclectic” to say the least. Something for everyone. Cereals, yogurt, fresh fruit, granolas, many kinds of cheese and cold meats, and a table loaded with interesting vegetable dishes, such as stuffed zucchini, Peppers roasted and stuffed, even fried zucchini blossoms! Many different types of bread and pastries, homemade jams, a veritable feast!
We did several day trips, as Cortona is conveniently located about an hour from Siena, Assisi, Perugia and, of course, Florence. We also attended a cooking class at the Villa, taught by “Chef Ilaria,” who demonstrated how to make fresh pasta, Pesto Sauce, Ravioli Nudi, and a Hot Gianduia (Hazelnut Chocolate) cake. We then feasted on Chef Ilaria’s efforts. She gave us recipes and kindly translated the measurements from the metric system.
Ravioli Nudi alla Fiorentina (“Naked Ravioli, Florentine style”) 4 servings
(This is a form of dumpling, ravioli filling without the pasta covering. It is a type of dumpling that goes back to the 14th century)
14 oz. Ricotta cheese, drained through a strainer (Chef Illaria’s tip: "They shape better.")
10¾ ounces spinach, already cooked and drained
2 large eggs
3 ¼ oz. flour
5 1/4 oz. Parmesan cheese
Salt, pepper, nutmeg
Sauce
200 grams butter
Fresh sage leaves
Pecorino cheese
Preparation: Preheat oven to 350. Mix all the ingredients for the Nudi together in a large bowl. Create the dumplings by rolling between palms. Cook gently in salted boiling water. When they rise to the surface, cook for about one minute. Put the Nudi in a baking dish with butter, sage, and shavings of Pecorino cheese. Bake for about 10 minutes. Serve with any tomato, mushroom or vegetable sauce.
The Nudi would be served as a “Primi piatti”( first course) It is basically a dumpling, and could be served in rich chicken broth as well. We were served a version of eggplant Parmesan at the Villa, which intrigued me because of the shape in which it was presented. I couldn’t get a recipe, but if you look at the photo, perhaps my explanation will help. An eggplant was thinly sliced vertically (Probably used a mandolin to slice it that thin.) was salted and patted dry, then sautéed briefly in olive oil. Then the slices were arranged in a muffin or cupcake tin, wide end in bottom of cup, the other ends on the top. The cups were then filled with a mixture of meat, tomato sauce and Parmesan cheese The ends were the folded over the top, (See photo) then baked in a 350-degree oven for 12 to 15 minutes. I’m trying to recreate this recipe, my instructions are not written in stone, you may modify it as you like, hopefully it will inspire you to be a culinary adventurer!
Perhaps the most visually spectacular dish was a dessert served in a small restaurant we visited in the ancient Etruscan city of Montepulciano. A scoop of vanilla gelato, robed in dark chocolate and sitting on a small pedestal of cake was placed in front of me, and the waiter poured a bit of liqueur (Amaretto?) over the ball and lit it with a torch! Poof! The chocolate melted instantly into a puddle around the cake. It was, in a word, deliscioso! There were many more delicious dishes that we feasted on; I took a lot of photos and will try and recreate a bit of Tuscany here in New Hampshire. Buon Appetito!
