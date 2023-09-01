WOLFEBORO — Running from mid-October to mid-December, the fall season for the Lakes Region Curling Association offers nine weekly matches at Pop Whalen Ice & Arts Arena. Matches take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Sundays.

The club is also offering a learn-to-curl clinic for the public on Sunday, Sept. 24. Registration for the event is at lakescurlingnh.org. Experienced LRCA curlers will be on hand to provide instruction in basic rules and game play. No prior experience is required, and all equipment is provided.

