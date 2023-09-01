WOLFEBORO — Running from mid-October to mid-December, the fall season for the Lakes Region Curling Association offers nine weekly matches at Pop Whalen Ice & Arts Arena. Matches take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Sundays.
The club is also offering a learn-to-curl clinic for the public on Sunday, Sept. 24. Registration for the event is at lakescurlingnh.org. Experienced LRCA curlers will be on hand to provide instruction in basic rules and game play. No prior experience is required, and all equipment is provided.
LRCA matches put a premium on friendly competition, sportsmanship and fun. League play is open to men and women aged 14 or over. No previous experience is required, and participants may join as individuals, with a partner or as part of a complete team. All equipment is provided, and organizers will assist unaffiliated players in finding a team.
Curling accommodates a variety of playing styles. While some players prefer to use the traditional crouch and slide delivery for the stone, others employ a walking delivery using a “push stick.”
The registration fee defrays the cost of ice time, equipment and insurance. Online registration is now available from the LRCA at lakescurlingnh.org.
The fall league will accommodate a maximum of 10 teams, and registrations will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.
Sometimes referred to as "chess on ice," curling originated on the marshes of Scotland in the early 1500s and came to North America with British colonists in the 18th century. First demonstrated at the 1926 Winter Olympics, it became an official Olympic sport in 1998.
For information about the ancient sport of curling in general and Lakes Region Curling Association in particular, visit lakescurlingnh.org.
