07 COM girls inc event_nashua

Lakes Region Community College and McGovern Auto Group introduced nearly 50 girls in fourth through sixth grade who are involved in Girls Inc. to the automotive industry at a recent event at Toyota of Nashua. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — Lakes Region Community College and McGovern Auto Group introduced Girls Inc. to the automotive industry at a recent community event at Toyota of Nashua.

Nearly 50 girls in fourth through sixth grade got a hands-on, interactive learning experience on basic automotive skills. Taught by all female technicians from across the region, the community event enabled the girls to learn new skills and learn about future career options for the next generation of automotive technicians.

