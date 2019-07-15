WOLFEBORO — On Tuesday, July 16, from 7-8 p.m., James K. Morningstar, Ph.D., will discuss the legacy and war tactics of General George Patton, Jr. and sign his book, 'Patton’s Way: A Radical Theory of War,' during Wright Museum’s 2019 Lecture Series.
At the lecture, Morningstar, U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, retired, will discuss common misconceptions regarding Patton’s approach to battle as a general army commander in 1944.
Morningstar is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy and served 23 years active duty in the U.S Army as an armor officer. His awards include the Legion of Merit and two bronze stars.
'Patton’s Way: A Radical Theory of War' takes place 7-8 p.m. at Wright Museum, 77 Center St. in Wolfeboro. Admission is $3 for members and $8 for nonmembers. Seating is limited, and reservations can be made by calling 603-569-1212.
Sponsored by Ron Goodgame and Donna Canney, the series takes place every Tuesday through the end of the museum’s season, which concludes Oct. 31. For more information, visit wrightmuseum.org.
