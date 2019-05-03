WOLFEBORO — The Wright Museum of World War II is offering free admission to moms on Mother’s Day, May 12, when accompanied by a paying family member.
“It’s just our way of saying thank you to all the wonderful moms out there,” said museum Executive Director Mike Culver.
In 2019, Wright Museum will celebrate its 25th anniversary with several special events, including an exhibit created by the Smithsonian Institution.
"Righting a Wrong: The Japanese America and WWII,” the special exhibit, is sponsored by The Montrone Family with additional support by Northeast Delta Dental. The exhibit focuses on the incarceration of Japanese Americans following the attack on Pearl Harbor.
On Aug. 7, the museum will host a formal dedication ceremony of its Remembrance Garden, which commemorates those who served in the military, friends, family, and others. The ceremony will introduce to the public an expanded public space with additional plantings and benches, and state, national and MIA flags made possible by Meredith Village Savings Bank.
“This is a special year for the museum, so we hope Mother’s Day can provide an entry point into all we plan to offer in 2019,” added Culver.
Wright Museum of World War II is open for the 2019 season through Oct. 31. Museum hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Saturday; and noon-4 p.m. on Sunday.
To learn more, visit wrightmuseum.org.
