Wright Museum to host symposium about D-Day this summer
WOLFEBORO — Sponsored by Two International Group and hosted by the Wright Museum, Symposium on D-Day will feature two national best-selling authors, Patrick O’Donnell and Alex Kershaw. Taking place on July 23, the event will honor the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
“We are so grateful for the support of Two International Group, which has enabled us to plan an event with authors we could not have brought here otherwise,” said Executive Director Mike Culver.
An expert on America’s elite and special operations units, O’Donnell, author of D-Day-themed 'Dog Company,' has written books that span the American Revolution to the Battle of Fallujah.
With his newest D-Day book, 'First Wave,' scheduled for publication in May, historian Alex Kershaw worked as a journalist for newspapers like 'The Guardian' before moving to the U.S. in 1994. His 2012 book 'The Liberator' is being made into a drama series that will air on Netflix in 2020.
At the symposium, Culver said both authors will provide their perspective on D-Day and World War II, subjects about which they have each written extensively. “Their perspective is respected by historians throughout the world, so this is a unique opportunity to hear from and speak with them,” he added.
Symposium on D-Day will take place from 1-5 p.m. in the Great Hall of Wolfeboro Town Hall. Following a question and answer session, both authors will sign copies of their books. Admission is $10 for museum members, and $15 for non-members.
For additional information about the museum, or to purchase tickets, visit www.wrightmuseum.org.
