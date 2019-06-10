Wright Museum to host Family Day
WOLFEBORO — Fans of natural beauty and New England culture are invited to Family Day on Sunday, July 14 at the Wright Museum of World War II.
Generally attracting more than 400 visitors, the event features everything from rides in World War II vehicles to live music, re-enactors, face painting, animal shows, and Mo the clown.
“It’s a wonderful community event that captures the beauty and charm of Wolfeboro,” said Mike Culver, executive director. “The entire town gets involved with Family Day - it is really a fun day for people of all ages.”
Family Day is sponsored by NFP Insurance; Kevin Lawlor, Edward Jones Financial Advisor; Green Mountain Communications; Doran Independent Insurance; Black’s Paper Store and Gift Shop, and The Laconia Daily Sun.
Admission is $9 for members, $12 for adult nonmembers, $10 for children ages five to 17, and free for children four and younger.
Accessible parking at the museum is limited on Family Day. For more information, visit wrightmuseum.org.
