WOLFEBORO — World-renowned organist Maestro Hector Olivera will return to Wolfeboro on Sunday, Jan. 13, after two wildly popular appearances in 2014 and 2016, presenting a concert at the First Congregational Church, 115 S. Main Street, at 2 p.m.
His collaboration with the Rogers company on the design specifications for the model of organ that graces the First Congregational Church gives him a deep appreciation of all the nuances of the fine instrument, and he carefully selects his program to share with his audience.
The Buenos Aires-born Olivera’s story is that of a child prodigy. His first teacher (his father) encouraged him to begin playing the pipe organ when he was three. Two years later, he was appointed organist of the Church of the Immaculate Conception. Also at age 5, he played for the legendary Eva Peron. At age 6, he entered the Buenos Aires Conservatory. By age 9, he had composed a suite for oboe and string orchestra, performed by the Buenos Aires Symphony Orchestra. At age 12, he entered the University of Buenos Aires, and by 18, he had performed more than 300 concerts throughout Latin America, appearing frequently on Argentinean radio and television.
During that time, he also served as the senior improvisational accompanist for the Collegium Musicum in Buenos Aires, vastly increasing his prodigious improvisational talent.
In 1965, New York’s prestigious Juilliard School of Music offered him a scholarship. Three years later, he won the National Improvisation Contest sponsored by the American Guild of Organists, launching his professional concert career.
During his concert career, Maestro Olivera has performed in many prestigious venues, including the Cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris, Grace Cathedral in San Francisco, Carnegie Hall in New York, and Royal Albert Hall in London.
In addition to his solo concerts, he has performed as guest soloist with orchestras worldwide and has been invited to perform an unprecedented third concert at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles in 2018.
Most famous for his prodigious technical proficiency and charismatic stage presence, Olivera’s effect on audiences has made many of the most sophisticated and demanding organ aficionados claim that Maestro Hector Olivera is “one of the greatest organists in the world today.”
The concert is sponsored by Paul and Debbie Zimmerman, Green Mountain Communications, Edward Jones Investments Financial Advisor Kevin Lawlor, and the law offices of V. Richards Ward Jr., PLLC.
It is the fourth of eight concerts presented by the Wolfeboro Friends of Music for the people of the greater Lakes Region during its season, which runs from September through May. Tickets are available for $25 at the door; at Black’s Paper Store and Avery Insurance in Wolfeboro; at Innisfree Bookshop in Meredith; by calling 603-569-22151; or by visiting www.wfriendsofmusic.org. High school students with ID, and a child accompanied by an adult ticket purchaser will be admitted free of charge.
