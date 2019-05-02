PLYMOUTH — Working with Clay, a free, eight-week creative arts class for older adults is now open for registration at the Plymouth Regional Senior Center.
Instructor Elizabeth Cornell is owner and director of Black Iris Art Studio in Warren. Participants will use a variety of hand-building techniques to create work inspired by nature, and also collaborate on a group project.
The course, open to participants aged 55 and older, will take place Wednesday mornings, 9:45-11:45 a.m., May 8 through June 26 at the Plymouth Regional Senior Center.
Class size is limited. To register, contact Robin Koczur, activities coordinator, at rkoczur@gcscc.org, visit the center at 8 Depot St., or call 603-536-1204.
The working with clay course is one of eight offered throughout the region as part of the 2019 Experience Arts series, sponsored by Grafton County Senior Citizens Council, Inc. Additional courses include storytelling with Rebecca Rule at the Upper Valley Senior Center, quilting at Linwood Area Senior Services, and drawing at the Mascoma Area Senior Center.
For more information, contact GCSCC Executive Director Kathleen Vasconcelos at kvasconcelos@gcscc.org or 603-448-4897.
