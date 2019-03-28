MEREDITH — The League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery is now featuring the work of multimedia artist Kathy Marx. Originally juried as a paper mache artist, Marx’s work became the basis for many collections. Her primary subject matter was animals. Several years ago, Marx had to pull back from her work due to arthritis, and has now resumed her work. She is now working with wool, creating needle felted animals much like her previous pieces.
“About three years after I retired from paper mache I picked up needle felting. To my pleasure I found that I am able to create whimsical sculptures so similar to my paper mache ones without much pain, and I'm loving it.” Sculptures include moose wearing scarves, sheep with other barnyard animals on its back, and a dachshund wearing a hot dog bun costume. She visits several local sheep farms to buy her wool and does much of her own dyeing to create the right colors needed for her creations.
To see the work of Marx and other League of New Hampshire Craftsmen artists, visit the gallery at 279 Daniel Webster Highway, or visit meredith.nhcrafts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.