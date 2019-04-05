Sara Rines, shop owner, is devoting one of her three windows to displaying the paintings of her current and future customers who come to her for custom framing.
“Some outstanding artwork comes through my shop,” she explained, “and currently, there are few places in Laconia where artists can display and sell their work." After an exhibit this winter of paintings by Laconia artist Dennis Morton attracted lots of interest, Rines decided to continue highlighting local art in her shop window. In addition to the window display, there is also a display easel inside.
The April exhibit features the paintings of artist Gerri Harvey, known for her award-winning paintings of the Lakes Region. A Laconia resident, Harvey, a retired RN, has been painting for over 35 years. Working from her home studio, her works can be seen online by visiting gerriharveyart.com, and in galleries in Meredith and Wolfeboro.
“The mountains, lakes and colors here are beautiful and that is what I love to paint,” Harvey said. A painting instructor, she also offers small-group workshops locally.
U-Frame We Frame, located at 50 Canal St., is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
