WOLFEBORO — The Lakes Region is full of small galleries, but there are some people who will never step foot in one. They might figure that they’re not the type of person to go to galleries – which they imagine to be full of expensive, unapproachable art and hushing gallery owners.
That’s why five galleries in this town have gotten together to organize the recurring Wolfeboro Art Walk – on the last Saturday of each month during the busy season, the participating galleries will open their doors for an evening of food, wine, music and, of course, art.
The next Art Walk will take place on July 27, from 5-7:30 p.m. Participating are: Winnipesaukee Pottery, Kalled Gallery, The Art Place; Paper, Pen and Palette, and; The Sandy Martin Gallery. All are located on either South or North Main Street. Think of it as a self-guided gallery tour. There is no charge to attend.
The idea was started by the Village Players many years ago, said Sandy Martin, a painter and photographer. Governor Wentworth Arts Council ran it for several years, and two years ago the gallery owners themselves took charge.
It has turned into a great way for residents and visitors to enjoy a Saturday evening, and an equally great way to get new faces into the galleries.
“We get a huge turnout. Eighty to one hundred people through here every time,” Martin said.
This Saturday, Martin will be hosting pianist Mike Levine, accompanied by Al Hospers on bass, who will play Latin and jazz music. There will also be a champagne taste-test, to see if visitors can discern whether they’re sipping high-price or bargain-basement bubblies.
At The Art Place, owner Barbara Gibbs said she likes to host an art demonstration at her space for Art Walk nights.
“We have a lot of local art, that people from all over come and look for, something to take with them, or for people to fill their homes with,” Gibbs said. She features artists and photographers such as Peter Ferber, known for his paintings of lakeside scenes of days gone by; representational watercolorist Christine Knight Coombs; photographer Bob Ness; and Eric Koeppel and Lauren Sansaricq, who paint in the style of the White Mountains School.
Many people are drawn to the area for its geographic beauty. Gibbs noted that talented local artists have captured that beauty. The Art Walk encourages more people to take notice of that, she said.
“We want people to get out and about and let people know that there’s things going on inside, not just outside.” It has worked, Gibbs said. “It has gotten people out and involved a little bit more, and, it’s festive.”
