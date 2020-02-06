MEREDITH — The Winnipesaukee Playhouse attended the New Hampshire Theatre Awards, presented by the New Hampshire Theatre Alliance at the Capitol Center of the Arts in Concord on Jan. 25. The playhouse was honored with 10 awards; nine for last summer’s production of 'Chicago.'
In addition to the August 2019 run of 'Chicago' winning Best Professional Musical, Clayton Phillips won Best Director, Bryan Knowlton won Best Choreographer, Judy Hayward won Best Musical Director, Thom Beaulieu won Best Sound Designer, and Graham Edmondson won Best Lighting Designer. Ashley Whalley won Best Actress for her performance as Velma Kelly. John-Michael Breen won Best Supporting Actor for playing Amos Hart, after having been nominated six times. Haley Jones won Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Roxie Hart. Emmy-winner Melissa Shakun placed in the top three for her scenic design, and Caleb Albert, Kat Gold, and Lucas Brady earned recognized as top three performers.
In the community theatre division, Eric Skoglund won Best Actor in a Musical for his comedic performance as Jamie in the spring production of 'Company.' His co-star, Darik Velez, was a top three runner-up for the same award.
Gilford’s Tyler Browne earned a spot in the top three for Best Actor in a Youth Production for his performance in December’s 'Urinetown.'
The playhouse honored Laconia’s Rick Morten, chair of the Winni Players Community Theatre committee, as their Theatre Hero.
The playhouse’s 2020 season, Women in Theatre, celebrates the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, and begins Feb. 13, with the education department’s production of 'The Wolves' by Sarah DeLappe. To purchase tickets, call 603-279-0333, or visit winnipesaukeeplayhouse.org.
