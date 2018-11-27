MEREDITH — The Winnipesaukee Playhouse recently held a Volunteer Recognition Brunch, where they shared 19 nineteen productions set to take the stage in 2019.
The 2019 announcement was made to invited guests, where not only Playhouse volunteers were celebrated, but also trustee and Volunteer Coordinator Laura Stephan, who received statewide recognition earlier this month by receiving a New Hampshire Spirit award of her own.
Artistic Director Neil Pankhurst introduced the unifying theme for 2019, Made in America. With three branches, the Winnipesaukee Playhouse titles offer a range of experiences for audiences, community performers, youth and students, as well as the professional actors who perform there.
The Winni Players community theatre titles on the slate for the 2019 season are 'The Skin of Our Teeth' from Thornton Wilder; 'Company,' a Sondheim/Furth musical; Eugene O’Neil’s semi-autobiographic drama 'Long Day’s Journey Into Night;' and the annual staged radio play, which will be 'It’s A Wonderful Life' by Joe Landry.
Titles that will be put on by the education department, designed for youth performance, are 'Love/Sick' by John Cariani; 'Harriet the Spy,' based on the young adult novel; 'The Legend of Sleepy Hollow' by John Heimbuch and Jon Ferguson; and the musical 'Urinetown,' by Mark Hollmann and Greg Kotis.
The professional and summer season lineup of shows includes 'Insignificance' by Terry Johnson; 'On Golden Pond,' directed by Ernest Thompson; Ken Ludwig's comedy 'Moon over Buffalo;' the Lopez/Marx/Whitty musical 'Avenue Q;' 'Chicago' from Kander and Ebb, Fosse and Watkins; 'Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,' by Todd Kreidler; Neil Simon’s 'California Suite;' thriller 'Deadly Murder' by David Foley; and a Panto-style production of 'Beauty & the Beast.'
The Playhouse will also host several events to their stage, with the return of Pitch, a College A Capella Concert and ImprovOlympics, bringing teams from area nonprofits together for a night of improv comedy and fundraising. A decade-long tradition of observing Holocaust Remembrance Day with a staged reading of a notable work will continue in the partnership with Temple B’Nai Israel.
The education department will offer youth camps, and both the community and educational productions invite participation from local performers. Volunteers are always needed for a variety of tasks and activities.
The 2018 performances continue through December at the Winnipesaukee Playhouse. For more information, visit www.winnipesaukeeplayhouse.org.
