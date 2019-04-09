MEREDITH — An actress, a ball player, a scientist and a senator walk into a hotel room: not the beginning of a joke, but the premise of the play by Terry Johnson. ‘Insignificance’ will make its New Hampshire premiere April 10-14 at the Winnipesaukee Playhouse, with six performances.
The production is the first professional show of 2019 at the playhouse, following the Made in America theme for the.
‘Insignificance’ will be directed by Neil Pankhurst, the theatre’s producing artistic director. Pankhurst has been interested in the play since its debut in 1984. Although only called Actress, Ballplayer, Professor and Senator in the script, the audience will identify the characters as Marilyn Monroe, Joe DiMaggio, Albert Einstein, and Senator Joseph McCarthy.
The cast includes A.J. Ditty as the Professor, Kelsey Andrae as the Actress, Landon Shaw as the Ballplayer, and Thomas R. Daniels as the Senator. Andrae, Shaw and Ditty have worked previously at the playhouse.
Pankhurst also directs sound design, with scenic design from Dahlia Al-Habieli, props by Lynn Dadian, lighting design by Heather Crocker, costumes by Lesley Pankhurst, and Marisa Kilgallen as production stage manager.
'Insignificance' is sponsored by AutoServ Dealerships of Tilton-Plymouth-Laconia. Performances are Wednesday-Saurday, April 10-13 at 7:30 p.m., a matinee Saturday April 13, at 2 p.m., and Sunday, April 14, at 5 p.m. For tickets, visit www.winnipesaukeeplayhouse.org, or call 603-279-0333.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.