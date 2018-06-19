MEREDITH — The Winnipesaukee Playhouse will stage Brandon Thomas’s classic farce "Charley's Aunt" July 11 to 21.
When Oxford lads Jack and Charley need a chaperone to get close to Amy and Kitty, their buddy Fancourt "Babbs" Babberly saves the day by impersonating Charley's millionaire aunt from Brazil — you know, "where the nuts come from." Widely regarded as one of the most sensational and entertaining farces of all time, "Charley's Aunt" is hilarious, preposterous, and jolly good fun.
Tickets are $20-$34 and available online at www.winnipesaukeeplayhouse.org or by phone at 603-279-0333. Additional free events supporting "Charley’s Aunt" include a backstage tour Friday, July 13; a post-show talkback Wednesday, July 18; and a pre-show symposium, Thursday, July 19.
