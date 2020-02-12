Winni Playhouse throws "The Wolves" to grateful actors

MEREDITH — When teenage females see themselves represented in dramatic productions, there’s often a problem: the actor doesn’t look like a teenager, and the words don’t sound like something a teen girl would say.
“Sometimes adult writers try to get inside our minds and try to see what we’re thinking, but it’s way off mark,” said Chelsea Sasserson, a 17-year-old Gilford resident. And then, she said, “teenagers on TV are played by 30 year-olds.”
That’s why she immediately like the script of “The Wolves,” a 90-minute, one-act play that the Winnipesaukee Playhouse’s Educational Department is producing this weekend, she said. The run of five shows starts on Thursday evening.
“This show really gets it, it sounds like conversations I would be having with my friends,” Sasserson said.
“The Wolves” follows a group of teenage girls from varied backgrounds and different schools who come together every weekend to form an indoor soccer team. The script centers on the intersecting and overlapping conversations that the players have while going through their pregame warm-ups, which are the first time that the group has gotten together since the prior weekend. The girls’ conversations are informed by international events, as well as by the things that happened to – and between – the characters in the interim.
Written by Sarah DeLappe in 2016, “The Wolves” was a 2017 nominee for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Tim L’Ecuyer, director of the Winni Playhouse’s Education Program, said he picked the play for several reasons. First, it fits the Playhouse’s 2020 theme of “Women in Theater.” Second, the script gives young actors some complicated and authentic content to work with, moreso than most youth productions. He also liked how current the material feels and, lastly, he thinks “The Wolves” is a classic in the making.
“This is a play that is on the verge of exploding and being everywhere,” L’Ecuyer said.
DeLappe’s script also presents its actors – and theater kids tend to be not the most athletically-inclined, L’Ecuyer said – an interesting challenge, in that they have to display some soccer ability during the show. Yet, none of the nine cast members were soccer players.
Fortunately, the play’s director, Meredith Brown, has some background in the sport. She played goalkeeper at Merrimack High School, then at Roger Williams University. Brown put her actors through a couple of soccer practices, so they could handle a ball on the astroturf-covered stage, which is surrounded by seats on all sides in this play, creating a “theater in the round” configuration.
The actors are exposed to the audience on all sides, and, as Brown said, they are also required to expose some of their own fears and anxieties, because the play doesn’t shy from the darker sides of teenaged American life. She said that was one of her challenges as a director, one she handled with gentle encouragement.
“A lot of it is being honest with them about what we’re doing, and allow them the space to explore it, to go, this does not feel right, this feels comfortable, then to push that comfort limit a little,” Brown said.
Though this is a youth production, the Winnipesaukee Playhouse isn’t billing it as a kids’ play. The language and subject matter is authentic to how teenagers speak without an adult around, so the performance won’t be suitable to all audiences.
Stella Bamford, an eighth grader at Belmont Middle School, said “The Wolves” has stood out from the rest of her young acting career.
“I’m glad I get to be a part of it, this type of show is a big stretch for me,” Bamford said, noting that she’s the youngest member of the cast. “It’s very mature, it covers a lot of controversial topics for people my age, most shows I’ve been in don’t cover topics like this.”
Though the language can be coarse at times, Bamford said it accurately portrays its characters.
“It’s definitely true. One day, during one of my basketball games, I was listening to the stuff that was being said in the locker room, and it was similar to what is being said (in the play),” Bamford said.
Sasserson, who plays the team captain, said she learned from the play to consider a person’s back story before judging them on their behavior.
“I am a teenage girl, all teenage girls are very judgemental, I tend to take people at face value,” Sasserson said. After engaging with the script, though, she will endeavor to move beyond face value. “No matter how someone acts on the surface, there’s always more to them that you don’t see.”
She expects that audience members might also learn something from the play. Especially those who live with a teenage girl. Sasserson said, “Parents who have girls in middle or high school should see it so they can see what their lives are actually like, because being a teenager right now is so different from when they were younger.”
Sasserson said she was “grateful” for the chance to be part of “The Wolves.” “With this show, we were treated like professional actresses, that’s not an experience I thought I would have at this age. I’m grateful for Meredith and Tim for letting me be a part of it, because it’s really, really cool.”
Performances of "The Wolves" will be at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. For ticket information, visit winnipesaukeeplayhouse.org.
