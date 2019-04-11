MEREDITH — The Winni Players, the community theatre wing of the Winnipesaukee Playhouse, will present staged readings of Peter Sagal’s 'Denial' as part of this year’s Holocaust Remembrance. The Playhouse and Players have enjoyed a long partnership with Temple B'Nai Israel in Laconia, presenting an annual staged reading for the Remembrance, including 'The Diary of Anne Frank,' 'The Brundibar Project,' and 'I Never Saw Another Butterfly' in years past.
To bring this event to a wider audience, the Winni Players are taking the show on tour to Concord and Manchester, as well as their Laconia partnership.
'Denial' readings will be held at Temple Beth Jacob, 603-228-8581, in Concord on April 15, at 6:15 p.m.; Manchester Community Players Theatre, co-hosted by Temple Israel and Temple Adath Yeshurun, 603-327-6777, on May 1 at 7 p.m.; and Temple B’Nai Israel, 603-524-7044, in Laconia on May 2 at 7 p.m. Following each performance, the audience will be invited for a discussion with the cast and community members.
'Denial'is a contemporary play written by NPR host Sagal, focusing on the phenomenon of Holocaust denial. In a courtroom setting, two lawyers and their clients explore, via legal battle, issues of history, memory, and free speech.
The performances are made possible by the sponsorship of Temple B'Nai Israel and the But the Giraffe Holocaust Education Project.
