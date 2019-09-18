TILTON — As Lorrie Ann Wright, a member of the Lakes Region Art Association, proved through her entry in the LRAA’s Annual Show, a drawing called “The Majestic Arabian,” it takes creativity, talent and execution to be judged through popular vote by the public as the best.
Wright is a self-taught artist living in Hill, and paints water colors, oils and acrylics, and enjoys pastel colored pencils most. “My family leaving was my inspiration for creating this piece, because they all moved to North Carolina, including my six grandchildren, it was a very sad moment in my life and my drawing is a statement that reflects this sadness,” she explained. She plans to do more artwork related to animals, wildlife and landscapes as time allows. Her favorite subject is pet portraits. She has worked at the Winnisquam School District for 15 years, and plans to pursue her passion in retirement soon.
Her drawing is on display until the end of September, along with other award-winning oils, watercolors, pastels, photography, and acrylics, at the Lakes Region Art Association Gallery at Tanger Mall Outlet, 120 Laconia Road, Suite 132. The art gallery is open Thursday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
