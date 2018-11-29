BELMONT — The Windham Swing Band's holiday performance will be held Sunday, Dec. 2, at 2 p.m. at Belmont High School. This upbeat musical performance will help guests get into the holiday spirit with jazz favorites. More information about the band is available by visiting windhamcommunitybands.org/concert-schedule.html.
A dessert bar will also be offered, featuring a variety of cakes and mix-ins. The venue is easily accessible for seniors and other guests using mobility devices through the side door directly from the parking lot to the cafetorium.
Belmont’s 150th celebration frame, 1869-2019, will also be available Sunday. Include a snapshot using the celebration frame on this year’s Christmas card collage. To help the town celebrate, submit ideas to Remember the past, Celebrate the present, and Imagine the future, call Gretta Olson-Wilder, Town of Belmont special events coordinator, at 603-998-3525, or email her at events@belmontnh.org.
