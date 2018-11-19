BELMONT — As part of the start of the Town of Belmont’s 150th celebration in 2019, the Windham Swing Band will perform Sunday, Dec. 2, at 2 p.m. at Belmont High School. The venue allows for easy access for seniors and other guests using mobility devices with a side door from the parking lot to the cafetorium.
The band has done summer performances in Belmont in the past, and they bring back a selection of jazz music, with holiday songs sprinkled throughout the program. For more information about the band, visit windhamcommunitybands.org/concert-schedule.html. A free trifle dessert bar will be offered, featuring a variety of cakes and mix-ins. The 150th celebration frame will also be available for pictures. Belmont High School is at 255 Seavey Road.
The 150th Committee is compiling a list of 150 ways to Celebrate Belmont. Ideas of how to remember the past, celebrate the present, and imagine the future of the town will be reviewed, and as many as possible executed throughout the coming year. To submit an idea, join the planning committee, or help with a specific event, contact Gretta Olson-Wilder, Town of Belmont special events coordinator, at 603-998-3525 or events@belmontnh.org. Visit www.belmontnh.org to view the full calendar of upcoming events.
