LACONIA — William Ogmundson is an award winning and Emmy-nominated composer and lyricist, and classically-trained solo pianist. He began performing at the age of five, and won numerous piano competitions. He was selected four times as featured pianist for the New Hampshire Music Festival Orchestra. Ogmundson has performed at venues throughout North America and Europe including the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, and St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, where he was the organist for Sunday morning mass. He has recorded six albums, and his music is played on the radio.
Ogmundson has written musical scores for the stage as well as for television. He was nominated for the New Hampshire Theater Award for Best Music Direction for the production of his original work 'Georgia O'Keeffe Paints Paradise,' performed Off Off Broadway at the Jewel Box Theatre in 2017. The production won first place in the International Theatre Festival for Best Lyrics. His musical 'Kindness and Cruelty' premiered Off Broadway in New York at the Hudson Guild Theatre in February 2018, and was nominated for Best Score in the New York Theatre Festival.
Ogmundson will play a piano concert on Friday, Oct. 18, at 8 p.m., at Pitman's Freight Room. Tickets are $20. Doors open at 7 p.m. For reservations, call 603-527-0043.
