LACONIA — William Ogmundson, an award-winning and EMMY-nominated composer and lyricist and classically-trained solo pianist, will perform Saturday, Dec. 22, at 8 p.m. at Pitman's Freight Room
He began performing at age five, winning numerous piano competitions. He was the featured pianist for the New Hampshire Music Festival Orchestra four times. Ogmundson has performed at venues including the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, and St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican, where he was honored as an organist for Sunday morning mass.
Admission is $20, and doors will open at 7 p.m. For reservations, call 603-527-0043, or visit www.pitmansfreightroom.com.
