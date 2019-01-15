MEREDITH — The Winni Players is set to open the first production of 2019 on their Meredith stage at Winnipesaukee Playhouse, Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play, 'The Skin of Our Teeth.'
The central couple, Mr. & Mrs. Antrobus, are from New Jersey. Their household includes not only their two children but also their family pets, a woolly mammoth and a dinosaur. Their erudite maid, Sabina, does her best to explain much to the audience. The enterprising Mr. Antrobus has managed to invent the wheel among other practical things, and the play opens one frigid August when the ice cap is slowly encroaching.
With a willing suspension of disbelief, the play is resonant to the 21st century. “The survival of the family may be at parallel with the survival of the human race,” according to Director Ken Chapman.
Chapman went on to observe that, “There is a great resonance, in the question of how people return from generational and cultural battles.”
Co-Producer Amanda Dickinson shared her insight in working on the show, “It takes a village to bring live theatre to the stage, and this show is no exception. The familiar faces of the Winni Players are being joined on stage by talented youth actors from the education department.”
In addition to Michael G. Baker and Nerrishia Bodwell as Mr. & Mrs. Antrobus and Margaret Lundberg as Sabina, Henry and Gladys are played as youngsters by Beau Auger and Sophie Pankhurst, then by Todd Hamlett and Delaney Andrews when grown. The cast also includes Christopher Renaud, Jackson Mitchell, Chelsea Sasserson, Joshua Thomas, Rose Borges, Meredith Ellis, Santiago McCulloch, Maggie A. Godsoe, Howard Amsden, Jackson Mitchell, Christopher Renaud, Renee Bossert-Mitchell, and Keegan Ridings.
Chapman is joined by a staff that includes Neil Pankhurst as production manager, responsible for sound and set; John Piquado, stage manager; Thom Beaulieu on lights; and producers Amanda Dickinson and Rick Morten will handle props and costumes in addition to having oversight on behalf of the Winni Players.
'The Skin of Our Teeth' is the inaugural show of the Meredith theatre’s “Made in America”-themed year. Performances are Jan. 31-Feb. 3, Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Tickets are available from the box office at 603-279-0333, or by visiting www.winnipesaukeeplayhouse.org, where full details and schedule of all 2019 productions can also be found.
