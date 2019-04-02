CONCORD — Wild Kratts® LIVE 2.0 — Activate Creature Power®! will be coming to the Capitol Center for the Arts on Tuesday and Wednesday, April 9 and 10.
The Kratt Brothers, Martin and Chris Kratt, will bring an all-new stage adventure, based on the Emmy-nominated hit PBS KIDS series, with a dynamic mix of live-action and animation.
Audience members are encouraged to bring along their animal knowledge and participate in the action from their seats by calling out answers to the questions posed by the Kratt Brothers during the show.
Tickets are available by calling 603-225-1111 or going online to ccanh.com, or go to the box office at 44 South Main St., Concord, on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., and Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
