When the sap starts running, my mind turns to thinking about living on a farm in New Hampshire. I can describe the house in detail. Old but structurally sound. You can enter through the grand front door that opens into a foyer at the bottom of the stairs that lead to the bedrooms on the second floor. The entrance everyone uses is on the side of the house and has a screen door that bangs when it swings shut in the summer. This opens into a hallway where jackets, boots, sneakers, umbrellas, and even skates collect. Year after year.

There is a fireplace in the kitchen. A large farm table fills the center of the room and has clearly been the gathering place for years. Laughter and tears of joy and great sadness dangle just above. The cupboards and shelves are crammed with an assortment of dishes, although few match. The large windows look out onto the fields that are filled in the summer months with daisies, black-eyed Susans, Queen Anne’s lace, clover, buttercups, and clumps of ferns. The same fields are hidden under blankets of white snow in the winter months, when the landscape is quiet.

