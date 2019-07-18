WEIRS BEACH — The Patio Garden Restaurant kicked off their seventh season of summer jazz concerts earlier this month. Recognized as “Best of New Hampshire” during its inaugural season in 2013, it has grown to feature jazz acts from Boston and New York City, and other jazz hotspots. The Patio Garden will present three jazz shows each weekend through Sunday, Aug. 18, weather permitting.
On Friday, July 19, from 7-10 p.m., saxophonist Avi Rafaelov will perform. Rafaelov learned his musical craft in Tel-Aviv, Israel, and has played with top jazz musicians in Israel and at top Israeli venues. At the Berklee College of Music in Boston, he studied and played with George Garzone, Tia Fuller, Terence Blanchard and Phil Wilson. He currently lives in Manchester.
On Saturday, July 20, 7-10 p.m., saxophonist Richard Gardzina and his jazz trio will play. Gardzina has performed with jazz greats Red Garland, David "Fathead" Newman, James Clay, Frank Rosalino, Mark Johnson, Tiger Okoshi, Richie Cole, Jerry Hahn, Amanda Carr, Christine Fawson, and Bob Moses; Sam Moore of the soul duo Sam & Dave; and with the rock band Little Feat. Gardzina teaches at NHTI in Concord, composes music for dance companies, and is the staff composer, arranger and woodwindist for Rocking Horse studio of Pittsfield. Appearing with Gardzina are Alan Rowe on piano and Kenny Clarke on drums. For more, visit www.richardgardzina.com.
Boardwalk Jazz Quartet featuring Rob Ames will perform on Sunday, July 21, from 7-10 p.m. The house band for the Weirs Jazz series, the Boardwalk Jazz Quartet has been playing on summer Sunday nights for 20 years. The group plays jazz standards from the 1930s-1970s, as well as arrangements of contemporary tunes and originals. Bandleader Rob Ames plays with Steve Warnick on keyboards, Al Hospers on bass, and Jared Steer on drums.
Concerts are free and open to all ages. Table, bleacher, and bar rail seating is provided. Full dinner and liquor service is available. Located at the end of the Weirs Beach boardwalk across the footbridge from Lakeside Avenue, the restaurant is in Winnipesaukee Marketplace at 21 Weeks St., Laconia. For more information, visit weirsbeach.com/weirs-jazz-series or facebook.com/weirsjazz, call 603-366-5800, or email patiogarden@weirsbeach.com.
