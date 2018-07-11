TAMWORTH — The Barnstormers Theatre will premier the second show of their summer season, "We Have Always Lived in The Castle," on July 12. The play is adapted from of a classic Shirley Jackson thriller.
"'We Have Always Lived in The Castle' is a classic, edge-of-your-seat, mystery thriller, reminiscent of the ghost stories we all told when we were young," said Artistic Director Bob Shea. "The story and the adaptation by Hugh Wheeler are brilliant. It's a perfect play in which to escape and have some fun — and a little horror along the way. And the cast is just plain out of this world."
"We Have Always Lived in The Castle" is the story of a teenage girl, her older sister, and their aging uncle who are the only survivors of a horrific tragedy years ago. We meet the family, now eerily isolated in their family mansion and shunned by the small Vermont town. It isn't long until the outside world intrudes and breaks open their chilling secret. Audiences will be kept guessing until the very end.
"Those who know Shirley Jackson for her short story, 'The Lottery,' or for her chilling novel 'The Haunting of Hill House' will love this show," said Blair Hundertmark, the production's director. "It's suspenseful and mysterious, sure, but there is an off-kilter, quirky humor to it that makes it as almost as funny as it is thrilling. The audience is in for quite a ride with this one."
"We Have Always Lived in The Castle" may not be suitable for very young audiences, so parents please be advised. For tickets, visit www.BarnstormersTheatre.org or call 603-323-8500 Monday-Saturday 10 p.m.-6 p.m.
The Barnstormers Theatre, located in Tamworth Village, performs for two weeks per show, Thursday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., with weekend matinees on Saturday at 2 p.m. and some Sundays at 5 p.m. The theater is air conditioned, and offers comfortable seating, a state-of-the-art assisted hearing system, and wheelchair access.
