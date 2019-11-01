MEREDITH — Spend a few creative hours with the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery and learn how to make watercolor cards for the holidays with instructor Ann Xavier. The class will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Create original winter scene holiday cards using the watercolor masking technique. All supplies will be provided. Xavier is a graduate of Rhode Island School of Design and has 30 years of teaching experience. Students should bring a winter landscape picture or holiday ideas from which to paint.
Tuition is $65, with a $35 materials fee paid to the instructor on the day of the class. Space is limited and pre-registration is required.
To register for this workshop, call 603-279-7920 or stop by the gallery at 279 Daniel Webster Highway.
For more details, visit meredith.nhcrafts.org/classes and www.facebook.com/nhcraft.
