LACONIA — Laconia’s own Warren Clement will present the story of Alma Paulson, a passenger on the Titanic, and his family connection, Wednesday, May 22 at 6:30 p.m. in Taylor Community’s Woodside Building. This free event is open to the public.
The RMS Titanic was a passenger liner that struck an iceberg in the North Atlantic on her maiden voyage from Southampton, England to New York City in one of the deadliest peacetime maritime disasters in history. At the time, the Titanic was the largest passenger steamship in the world. On April 14, 1912 at 11:40 p.m., with 2,223 passengers on board and four days after setting sail, she hit an iceberg. The ship sank at 2:20 a.m. April 15 and 1,517 people were lost.
For more information about Taylor Community, visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-524-5600.
