MEREDITH — Author and humorist Duanne Hammond, creator of 'Pigs ina Poke,' will be available for a book signing at VynnArt Gallery on Thursday, Nov. 29, from 4-7 p.m. Hammond will also give a talk about why he paints pigs at 5:30 p.m.
His two books are collections of humorist and satirical paintings of pigs engaging in human-like activities and situations. One of his books, 'Pigs ina Poke, Collection #1' received a nomination for a Best in Humor Award from the Independent Book Publishers, U.S.
Hammond created these collections of satirical pigs in 2006. Each book includes 51 full-color illustrations.
VynnArt is located on 30 Main St., just above Mill Falls Marketplace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.