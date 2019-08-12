GILFORD — On July 25, the New England Music Awards Committee released nominees for the 2019 season. This year’s list includes singer and songwriter Katie Dobbins, who grew up in Gilford and now resides in Somerville, Massachusetts.
Dobbins has been nominated in two categories, Album of the Year for 'There Is Light' released in March 2019, and Songwriter of the Year.
Dobbins was awarded Best in State of New Hampshire at the 2018 New England Music Awards a year after releasing her debut album 'She Is Free' (2017). In addition to writing her own songs, Dobbins has cultivated community among musicians and songwriters. In April, Dobbins began hosting a monthly songwriter series at The Burren Backroom in Somerville called Songwriter RoundUp. This summer, Dobbins has also hosted a weekly Summer Songwriter Series at Patrick’s Pub with a similar format.
Support Dobbins and other artists nominated throughout New Hampshire and New England, by visiting nemusicawards.com/vote to vote. Voting is open through Aug. 15.
For more information, contact katiedobbinsmusic@gmail.com.
