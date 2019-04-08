LACONIA — Viva & The Reinforcements is a Next Deco Latin Jazz group that, with vintage burlesque at its roots, balances classic standards and contemporary hits with a twist.
As a small child, Viva was exposed to a variety of music, from Cuban to '90s pop to chamber orchestra to the Great American Songbook, and made her stage debut with musical theatre in high school. She began singing with a small jazz group at 21 years old, and directed her first performance a year later. After some time in studio and abroad, Viva assembled a team of jazz musicians for the premiere of Viva & The Reinforcements.
Doors open at 7 p.m. at Pitman's Freight Room for the 8 p.m. show. Tickets are $20. For reservations, call 603-527-0043.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.