WOLFEBORO — After an 11-year hiatus, 'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever'returns to The Village Players Theater for a one-weekend run, Friday and Saturday, Dec. 14-15, at 7:30 p.m, and Sunday, Dec. 16, at 2 p.m. The story follows a predictable, happy Christmas pageant, derailed by the Herdman children who come to church simply for the snacks.
Director Kathleen Hill said, “It carries the message of Christmas into the twenty-first century.” The cast four generations of actors, and a number of family teams.
The cast hales from around the Lakes Region, including Wolfeboro, Moultonborough, New Durham, Ossipee, Manchester, Tuftonboro, Barnstead, Sanbornville and Center Harbor.
Kingswood Drama Director Scott Giessler returns to acting in the role of Ben Bradley, husband to the show’s protagonist, Grace, portrayed by Phoebe Giessler. Daughter Beth Bradley is played by Rebecca Connelly. Her younger brother Charlie is Elliot Giessler.
Described by Beth as “the most awful kids in the world,” the Herdmans are brought to life by Ryan Long, Jeanne Puglisi, Carly Davis, Austin Gibbs, Jack Berry, and Julia Alie.
Children of the church who suffer through the Herdmans’ hijinks are Charlotte Johnson, Anna Smith, Ryan Reed, Laura McKenna, Alicia Johnson, Molly Vignola, Elizabeth Gagne, Hannah Long, Roxie Hale and Gabe Giessler. The adults of the story are played by Barbara Wilson, Bree Schuette, Jenn Gagne, Mandy Ferriman, Linda Schuette and Gary Schuette.
Tickets are available now by visiting www.village-players.com, and at Black’s Gift Shop & Paper Store. Prices are $8 for children 12 and under, and $15 for adults.
The Village Players Theater is located at 51 Glendon St.
