CONCORD — The U.S. Army Field Band & Solder’s Chorus, the musical ambassadors of the Army, will perform at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Tuesday, March 26, at 7:30 p.m.
They will perform the “The Army Story,” with music that has had a large impact on American culture and the perception of soldiers' lives and sacrifices. Through musical and visual elements, “The Army Story” reminds Americans of the soldiers' contributions, service and sacrifices.
The performance is part of the free 2018-19 William H. Gile Concert Series.
The U.S. Army Field Band & Solder’s Chorus are the oldest and largest of the U.S. Army Field Band’s performing components. They have performed in all 50 states and 30 foreign countries. The 60-member Concert Band and 29-member Soldiers’ Chorus perform regularly in some of the most famous concert halls in the world, and just as often in the humblest auditoriums in the smallest of communities. The joining of the two ensembles allows them to offer unparalleled versatility of programming, ranging from orchestral masterworks and operatic arias to Sousa marches, jazz classics, and Broadway musicals.
The Band & Chorus also perform independently, recently sharing the stage with such ensembles as the Boston Pops, the Cincinnati Pops, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, and the National Symphony Orchestra.
In addition to their national tours, formal concerts, chamber recitals, and educational outreach, members of the Concert Band and Soldiers’ Chorus frequently represent the Army at formal and ceremonial functions, including the Presidential Inaugural Parade, presidential funerals, the Army AllAmerican Bowl, and diplomatic efforts overseas.
Tickets for the free performance are limited to four per patron and are available by calling the Capitol Center for the Arts at 603-225-1111, online at ccanh.com, and at the box office at 44 South Main St., Concord, which is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
