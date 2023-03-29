poem

One summer, sitting with a group of poets and poetry enthusiasts at Frost Farm in Franconia and looking back at the mountains, as the sky shifted to black and tall torches were lit to light the lawn, it wasn’t difficult to understand why this place was a refuge for Robert Frost. I recall listening to the poems being read on this warm, July night and thinking about the number of poets and writers inspired by our beloved New Hampshire. The dramatic changing of the seasons, the wind whistling through a stand of trees, the sound of birds in conversation or singing to greet the dawn, the ripple of the waves as the water reaches the shore on our many lakes and ponds.

In 1996, the Academy of American Poets launched an initiative designating April as National Poetry Month. Since then, it has become one of the largest literary celebrations in the world bringing together teachers, students, poets, booksellers, librarians and everyone interested in poetry, in all its many forms.

