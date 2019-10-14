PLYMOUTH — Class members of the Ukulele course will share their newfound musical skills at an Experience/Arts event at the Plymouth Regional Senior Center, 8 Depot St., on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 3 p.m.
The participants, older adults from the Grafton County area, have been learning to make music on their own and as a group. The event is the culmination of an eight-week course, part of Grafton County Senior Citizens Council’s Experience/Arts program. Instructor Ross Malcolm Boyd of Tiny Village Music in Littleton is a musician, educator and composer, and has been the instructor for several other Ukulele Experience/Arts programs for GCSCC. The class so thoroughly enjoyed themselves that they continue to meet weekly.
To RSVP or for further information about the event, contact Senior Center Activities Coordinator Robin Koczur at 603-536-1204, or rkoczur@gcscc.org.
For further information about Experience/Arts, visit www.experiencearts.org or contact GCSCC Executive Director Kathleen Vasconcelos at kvasconcelos@gcscc.org.
