MEREDITH — Robert Demaree and Russell Rowland will be at the bistro at Meredith Bay Colony Club at at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19.
Demaree is a retired teacher and administrator. Author of four collections of poems, including 'Other Ladders' (Beech River Books) and 'A History of Greensboro Day School.' He resides in Burlington, North Carolina and Wolfeboro.
Granite State poet Rowland is a now-retired pastor. His poetry has appeared in small journals. He has won several contests and awards for his poetry. Rowland is the author of 'Train of All Cabooses' and 'Mountain Blue' (Finishing Line Press); 'We’re All Home Now' (Beech River Books); and 'Wooden Nutmegs,' which will be published by Encircle Publications next year.
The presentation is open to the public, and reservations are required by calling 603-279-1500.
Meredith Bay Colony Club is located at 21 Upper Mile Point Drive.
