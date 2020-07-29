LACONIA — Comedy returns to Pitman's Freight Room Saturday, Aug. 1, at 9 p.m. with a show starring Boston-area headliners Mark Riley and Francis Birch.
Riley has appeared at clubs like the Riviera Comedy Club in Las Vegas, Zany's in Chicago, the Comedy Cellar in New York, the Comedy Connection, and is a regular at Boston clubs such as Kowloon and Giggles.
Birch came onto the scene 10 years ago and is now headlining at New England clubs. He is a regular at Giggles and frequently works with Lenny Clarke, Steve Sweeney and others.
Lenny Clarke is scheduled to appear at Pitman's on Saturday, Aug. 15, at 9 p.m.
Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at the door. Due to state regulations, seating is limited to approximately 100 people. For reservations, call 603-527-0043 or visit pitmansfreightroom.com. Pitman's Freight Room is at 94 New Salem St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.