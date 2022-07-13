ASHLAND — Embroidery is a passion for Jennifer Alba. Her creative work is not just a hobby to pick up now and then, but rather something she does every day. Living without embroidering would be like going without food or water for Alba, who said, “Hand embroidery to me is as important as exercising, eating, sleeping, breathing. I can’t live without it.”
Alba attended the School of Fashion Design on Newbury Street in Boston. She also worked as a stylist and model and attended the California College of Arts and Crafts in Oakland.
These days Alba lives in a 200-year-old farmhouse and tends to an array of animals, including a few cats. “I also love gardening,” she added, “so the property keeps me very busy.”
However, she makes time each day for embroidery. She is skilled in her work and has a popular business called JHA Embroidery Designs. “It’s taken me 53 years to get to this level. I hand-embroider six to 10 hours a day. Of course, there’s been a few interruptions in life when I couldn’t embroider daily, but basically, it’s my passion and without it I’d lose my mind,” she said.
Alba grew up in the 1960s and it was a time when handmade, crafted items were becoming popular with many people. She recalled, “Everyone was embroidering their clothing back then. I was 7 years old in 1968 and I taught myself to hand-embroider using an Erica Wilson stitch guide. She also had a show on PBS that I loved. All the money I made babysitting went to purchasing her embroidery kits. I was obsessed and I still am.”
All those years of practicing embroidery and creating patterns has come to fruition and Alba is now an incredibly skilled fiber artist. Her work showcases colors, drawing, and the many embroidery stitches she has perfected. From plants and florals to birds and playful animals, Alba’s work takes the viewer on a beautiful journey where thread and stitching create images like no other.
She explained, “I never know exactly what I’m designing until that Sharpie hits the garment. The drawing is the shortest part of the journey, taking no longer than a few minutes. Then it is a matter of filling in the lines with beautiful, embroidered textures and colors.” According to her website, Alba describes her embroidery as "a mix of bohemian, traditional, and old world...with a bit of whimsy thrown in.”
It is possible to embroider on just about any fabric, but Alba said, “I mostly work on denim, but fast-forward 53 years, and I find embroidering on linen is a bit easier on my fingers. So, I'll switch back and forth. I use DMC cotton embroidery floss, a needle, an ultra-thin Sharpie to draw my designs and a small pair of scissors. It is easy to go anywhere and do my art. I especially love going to music festivals and working on my hand embroidery.”
Working mostly on clothing, including jackets and shirts, Alba is not afraid to transform a piece with embroidery or sometimes recycle something. She explained, “When a garment no longer is wearable, I’ll cut out the embroidery designs and recycle them along with fabric onto home accessories such as quilts, pillows and furniture cushions.”
Over the years, as her experience grew, Alba has worked on projects both large and small. She remembered, “The biggest project I did was my linen duster that I completed last year. It took quite a few months and at least 700 hours.” While this might seem a staggering amount of time to complete such a complex project, while also caring for her farm, Alba said, “When I finally sit down to embroider by 1 p.m. it’s heaven. I'm very focused on making it a priority.”
Embroidery does not require a huge studio away from the world; Alba works at home in her den with the television going, and as she says, her pup “snoring next to me.”
Alba sells her embroidery online and at Artistic Roots, a gallery in Plymouth. She commented, “I’m active on Instagram and post my newest pieces and get messages from folks wanting to purchase embroidered items. I did custom work and taught hand embroidery for over 40 years, but currently I concentrate on my collection and making pieces in my own time.”
If this seems like a dream lifestyle, Alba has worked hard and shown incredible dedication to her craft to reach this point. With a busy life including caring for a farm and as the current vice president and member of Artistic Roots, Alba is also co-president of the Ashland Garden Club. With all these commitments, embroidery, however, is still her first love.
Those who are fans of Alba’s embroidery know her style as distinct and unique, reminiscent of colorful tapestry. She loves folk art as well, and says she is also drawn to English tapestries from centuries ago. These styles have come together to influence her art to this day.
To watch Alba at work — drawing a pattern, and sharing some of her embroidered pieces — visit her website at jhaembroiderydesigns.com. You will be drawn into her world of color, fiber arts, creativity, and beauty.
Alba’s plans include embroidery, a skill that defines her as a person. She reflected, “I want to continue creating wearable art for myself, my family, and the public. Perhaps I will get a book deal and write about my experiences. My most important final wish is for my collection be donated to a textile institute or museum to inspire others. Nothing would make me happier than another little girl becoming obsessed with embroidering on her clothing because of my designs.”
To see Alba’s embroidery, follow her on Instagram @jhubbardalba, find JHA Embroidery Designs on Facebook, and visit artisticroots.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.