WOLFEBORO — The 15th annual TUBACHRISTMAS concert will be Saturday, Dec. 8, from 2-3 p.m. at All Saint’s Episcopal Church, 258 S. Main St. This family-friendly, free public concert of holiday music and traditional carols will be performed by a low brass ensemble. Monetary donations will be gratefully accepted for the L.I.F.E. Ministries Food Pantry to help provide food and other necessities for area residents.
The Wolfeboro TUBACHRISTMAS concert is a regional event with tuba and euphonium players from various community, university, and school bands as well as professional musicians, both working and retired.
For more information about this concert, contact local co-coordinator Joe Ewing at 603-569-3861.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.