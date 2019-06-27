MEREDITH — The League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery will have an exhibit of fine craft titled “Ancient Wisdom: A Tribute to Birches” on July 1-31.
The birches of North America have been around for hundreds of years. They come in a variety of colors but are most commonly found in silver with dark streaks. The wood of the birch tree has been used throughout history as a sturdy material for practical tools, the leaves have been used for medicinal purposes, and the fruit as food for local wildlife.
Participating League juried artists have created works of art to honor these northern trees.
For more information about the “Ancient Wisdom: A Tribute to Birches” exhibit, call 603-279-7920, visit meredith.nhcrafts.org, or stop in the gallery at 279 Daniel Webster Highway.
