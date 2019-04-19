LACONIA — Artist Scott LoBaido will bring his traveling art installation to the Lakes Region on Monday, April 22 and Tuesday, April 23, to bring attention to veteran suicide. Each day, 22 Veterans commit suicide.
The display will be set up on the lawn of American Legion Post 1, 849 N. Main St. The opening ceremony will be at 7:30 p.m. with remarks, and the display will be available through Tuesday evening.
LoBaido’s has made murals in American Legion and VFW posts nationwide.
For further information, contact Earl Beale at 603-455-2026
