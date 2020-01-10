LACONIA — Pitman's Freight Room will host Toots Lorraine and the Traffic on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 8 p.m.
Blues fans will hear sounds old and new from Toots Lorraine and The Traffic. The band delivers a blend of classic vibes, vintage sounds, and West Coast Jump.
Toots Lorraine's new album, 'Make It Easy,' has been featured on blues radio worldwide. Recorded at Greaseland Studios in California, their follow-up record pays tribute to the ancestry of American blues and roots music, along with new originals with stories to tell. The Traffic has a mix of hollow body guitars, reverb tanks, upright basses, harmonicas, pianos and organs.
Doors open at Pitman's Freight Room, 94 New Salem St. at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. For reservations, call 603-494-3334.
