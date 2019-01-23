PLYMOUTH — The Flying Monkey Performance Center will welcome Tom Rush and Matt Nakoa for an uplifting night of folk music on Saturday, Jan. 26, at 7:30 p.m.
Tom Rush has worked over several decades at the intersections of folk, blues, and country music. Throughout his 56-year recording career, Rush’s albums have showcased the work of his fellow artists, often with one or two of his own songs included in the collections. Until last year’s recording, “Voices,” Rush, 77, had never released an album of his own material.
When asked why in a telephone interview, Rush said, “I don’t know if I’m lazy or the songs just hadn’t come along when I wanted them to, but for whatever reason, [for 'Voices'] I started writing a bunch of tunes and I kind of liked them all.”
Rush began his musical career in the early 1960s, playing the Boston-area clubs while he was a Harvard student. The Club 47 was the flagship of the coffeehouse fleet, and he was soon holding down a weekly spot there, learning from the legendary artists who came to play, honing his skills and growing into his talent. He had released two albums by the time he graduated.
In 2012, he began a revival of his Club 47 shows at Boston’s Symphony Hall. "Tom Rush: 50 Years of Music" featured old friends David Bromberg, Jonathan Edwards and Buskin & Batteau, and new friends like Dom Flemons of the Carolina Chocolate Drops and Matt Nakoa.
On this tour, Rush will be accompanied by pianist and Berklee graduate Matt Nakoa. The multitalented Nakoa grew up on a small goat farm in Smyrna, New York, and began composing music as a teenager. Following a formative stint as a classical pianist, Matt won a scholarship to attend Berklee College of Music in Boston. There, he studied alongside soon-to-be Grammy winners St. Vincent and Esperanza Spaulding, among others.
After college, Nakoa toured with his band, The Fens, and eventually landed in New York City’s vibrant piano bar scene. Nakoa quickly became a star performer at Manhattan’s Brandy’s Piano Bar, with lines outside the door each Saturday night.
Tickets for Saturday's show are $29, and $44 for premier seating. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 603-536-2551 or go online to www.flyingmonkeyNH.com.
