TILTON — For people with a desire to learn how to draw but fear they don’t have the talent, Lakes Region Art Association and Gallery drawing instructor Tom Hitchcock will teach anyone.
“Drawing is transferring to paper or to any substrate nothing more than what you see, plus a simple understanding of perspective, and light and shadow,” said Hitchcock. “Once you’ve developed your ability to draw, you’re on your way to becoming an accomplished artist,” he added. Hitchcock has professional experience as a fine art artist, photographer, and graphic designer. He’s also owned an advertising and direct mail marketing agency in New York City.
Hitchcock’s six-week drawing classes are held every Saturday, beginning June 8, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Lakes Region Art Association and Gallery at Tanger Outlet, 120 Laconia Road, Suite 132. His class is limited to eight students ages 12 to 80.
To register, visit the LRAA Gallery at the Tilton Outlet Mall, or contact Tom Hitchcock directly at 603-496-6768.
