Children throughout the Lakes Region will become the “Horrible Herdmans” in the Village Players’ production of 'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,' Dec. 14-16. The cast and crew come from as far away as Dover, Barnstead, Sanbornville and Center Harbor to present the classic holiday show at The Village Players Theater in Wolfeboro. Tickets are available by visiting www.village-players.com, at Black’s Paper Store and at the door 30 minutes before the show, if still available. (Courtesy photo/Jennifer Smith)