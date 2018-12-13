WOLFEBORO — For the past five weeks, more than 40 actors and crew have been preparing for this weekend’s production of 'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever' at The Village Players Theater.
Together, they’ve put in 32 hours of rehearsal for the one-hour performance. They have practiced Christmas carols, entrances from every direction, and stage fights.
'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever' shows what happens when a family of misbehaving kids arrive at church just as the traditional pageant is being cast. Lured by snacks, they stay for the show.
Tickets are available by visiting www.village-players.com, and at Black’s Paper Store. Prices are $8 for children 12 and under, and $15 for adults. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door, at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights, and 1:30 p.m. for Sunday’s matinee.
'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever' plays Friday and Saturday, Dec. 14-15, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 16, at 2 p.m. The Village Players Theater is located at 51 Glendon St.
