MEREDITH — Since the production was announced last May, more than 1000 tickets for "Mamma Mia!" have been sold, making it the best selling show in the history of the playhouse.
“The response has been great!” said Artistic Director Neil Pankhurst. “I am a fan of ABBA myself, so I understand why people love it so much. We still have tickets available, but people should hurry.”
"Mamma Mia!" is a favorite of ABBA fans all over the world who often see the show multiple times. The story of a daughter learning about her mother’s past while searching for her father is built around more than a dozen songs by the group including "The Name of the Game," "Super Trouper," and "Take a Chance on Me."
"Mamma Mia!" at the Winnipesaukee Playhouse runs Thursday, July 26, through Saturday, August 11. Show times are Monday through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and matinees at 2 p.m. on July 30, August 2, 6 and 9. There are no Sunday performances.
Additional free events supporting "Mamma Mia!" include a backstage tour Friday, July 27, a post-show talkback Wednesday, August 1, and pre-show symposium Thursday, August 9.
The Winnipesaukee Playhouse expressed gratitude to Summer Season Sponsor Bank of New Hampshire and Production Sponsors Dead River Company, Lakes Region Fence, and AutoServ Dealerships.
