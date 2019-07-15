WOLFEBORO — This summer, the Village Players will mount a production of 'Our Town' by Thornton Wilder. The simple tale of a small, early 20th century town is seen primarily through the milestones of Emily Gibbs Webb across a dozen years.
Set in the fictional town of Grover’s Corner, New Hampshire, the play was largely written at the MacDowell Colony in Peterborough.
The cast has many familiar faces, including Joshua Spaulding who portrays Editor Webb, and his daughter Emily as Vivienne Dauphinais. Emily Judkins, who plays Mrs. Webb, is making her Village Players’ debut. Dr. and Mrs. Gibbs are played by Russ Ellis and Laura Peckham Cooper, and their son George is Luke Cassidy. Family members and townspeople include regulars Catherine Collins, Erin Dauphinais, Austin Gibbs, Marla Levy, Corky Mork, Paul Stewart and Barbara Wilson, alongside newcomers Charlotte Gauthier, Leda Gravenhorst and Barbara Stave.
The cast and crew of 'Our Town' have been in production since April. They met first for script analysis. “It was almost like a book club,” said Assistant Director Rosemary Lounsbury. Cast and crew discussed the language, the time, and clues to playwright Thornton Wilder’s intentions.
Director Scott Lounsbury also composed the music for the show and gathered historic photographs of the region to spotlight the poetry of the production.
Our Town will be performed on The Village Players’ historic stage at 51 Glendon St., Fridays and Saturdays, July 26-Aug. 3, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 4 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available by visiting www.village-players.com, and at Black’s on Main St.
